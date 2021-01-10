The Celtics are targeting Friday's game against the Magic for Walker's (knee) season debut, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

After receiving a stem-cell injection in his sore left knee following a lackluster showing at the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer, Walker has been eased along slowly since the Celtics reconvened for training camp. The veteran point guard has seemingly reached the final step in his prolonged recovery period, as the Celtics cleared him to resume practicing with the team Friday. The coaching and training staffs will continue to evaluate Walker in workouts over the next few days, but if all goes well, the 30-year-old looks like he'll be ready to make his 2020-21 debut next weekend. Walker's impending return comes at a welcome time with the Celtics down several key players due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.