Walker posted 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 win over the Nuggets.

Walker logged a goose-egg in seven attempts from long range in Sunday's win but made contributions in every secondary category to salvage his fantasy total. Walker took a back seat to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the monumental 31-3 run to win the game, but the veteran point guard continues to log respectable assist numbers. Walker is on regular rest in back-to-back games, but the Celtics don't have one on the schedule in the coming week.