Coach Brad Stevens said Monday that Walker's knee "feels great" heading into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The All-Star's knees have been an on-and-off issue for much of the season, particularly prior to the shutdown when he missed eight games in the month of February. Walker was on a soft minutes limit to begin seeding play in Orlando, but he quickly moved past the restrictions and has played a full workload -- and then some -- since midway through the Celtics' first-round series against Philadelphia. Walker has played at least 35 minutes in each of Boston's last nine games, topping out at 52 minutes in a double-overtime Game 6 loss to Toronto. While Walker struggled a bit to score against the Raptors, he'll be at full strength as the Celtics take on the Heat with a Finals bid on the line.