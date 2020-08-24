Walker amassed 32 points (8-15 Fg, 4-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the 76ers.

Walker continues to look as good as he has all season, torching the 76ers and subsequently eliminating them from the playoffs. After a season littered with injuries, Walker has now played at least 35 minutes in three of his last four games, scoring quite prolifically in each contest. With Gordon Hayward (ankle) out for at least another three weeks, Walker is going to have to maintain his current rhythm if the Celtics are to get by the high-flying Raptors in their upcoming series.