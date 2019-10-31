Walker delivered 32 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three turnovers across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-105 home win over the Bucks.

After a rather pedestrian first half, Walker found his grove in the second by consistently driving hard to the rim and drawing fouls. The first half was ugly for all of the Celtics, but persistence and a suddenly hot hand from behind the arc turned the tide. Walker might finally feel comfortable in the Boston offense, which could get scary for Eastern Conference foes. The 3-1 Celtics hope to continue the winning ways Friday at home versus the point-guard-challenged Knicks.