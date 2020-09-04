Walker produced 29 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 39 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 loss to Toronto.

Walker scored 17 of his points in the first quarter to set a new career high in a postseason quarter. Until the last half second, it appeared he and his teammates had done enough to earn a 3-0 series lead, but they came up just short in the end. The 30-year-old is averaging 21.3 points in the three games so far.