Celtics' Kemba Walker: Leaves game on stretcher
Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury during Friday's game against Denver, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Walker appeared to run into his own teammate while attempting to snag a rebound, and he may have jammed his neck in the process. It's safe to assume he's done for the night, though the severity of the injury remains unclear at this time. Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards will likely see more playing time the rest of the way Friday with Walker headed for further evaluation.
