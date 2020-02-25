Celtics' Kemba Walker: Likely out Tuesday and Wednesday
Walker (knee) will not play Tuesday against Portland, and he'll likely remain out Wednesday against Utah, as well, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
It sounds as though Walker will travel with the team to Utah, but coach Brad Stevens said he'll likely hold Walker out as he wants the point guard to continue building strength in his ailing left knee. Expect Marcus Smart to continue filling in at point guard so long as Walker remains out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...