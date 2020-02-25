Play

Walker (knee) will not play Tuesday against Portland, and he'll likely remain out Wednesday against Utah, as well, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

It sounds as though Walker will travel with the team to Utah, but coach Brad Stevens said he'll likely hold Walker out as he wants the point guard to continue building strength in his ailing left knee. Expect Marcus Smart to continue filling in at point guard so long as Walker remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories