Walker (knee) is not expected to participate in the Celtics' first scrimmage against the Thunder on Friday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

While it's not the most encouraging sign, coach Brad Stevens did indicate that Walker is moving in the right direction as he continues to deal with a left knee issue. For now, the team is preventing him from practicing on consecutive days, but he was able to participate in about an hour of Tuesday's session. It remains to be seen whether Walker will be cleared to participate in any of the Celtics' three intersquad scrimmages before seeding games begin Jul. 30.