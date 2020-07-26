Walker (knee) had six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebounds in nine minutes during Sunday's scrimmage against the Suns.

The 30-year-old's availability for Sunday's scrimmage was up in the air, but he ended up taking the court for limited minutes. The organization has been expressing extreme caution with Walker as he continues to battle knee issues. He should be available for the first seeding game against the Bucks on Friday, though he may not see much court time during Tuesday's scrimmage with Houston.