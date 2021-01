In his second game of the season, Walker (knee) played in 22 minutes and scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists and two rebounds during Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Sixers.

Walker was held to a minutes restriction as he continues to work back from a knee injury that cost him the first 11 games. Despite the restriction, Walker led the team with six assists . The Celtics will stay in Philadelphia and play the 76ers again Friday.