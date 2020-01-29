Walker scored 16 points (5-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.

Walker was coming off back-to-back performances of at least 35 points but had an uncharacteristically poor game from 3-point range as well as from the field. The nine-year vet made up for it with eight assists, however, the most he's had in a game since Dec. 20.