Celtics' Kemba Walker: Logs eight assists in win
Walker scored 16 points (5-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.
Walker was coming off back-to-back performances of at least 35 points but had an uncharacteristically poor game from 3-point range as well as from the field. The nine-year vet made up for it with eight assists, however, the most he's had in a game since Dec. 20.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...