Walker recorded 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal Friday in a 118-112 win versus Indiana.

As both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had issues with shot selection, Walker took charge of the scoring on Friday. Walker's 32 points were good enough to help them end their losing streak at three games. Though he has stuck out less with Tatum and Brown operating most of the Celtics' offense, Walker remains a viable fantasy option for scoring. He is averaging 18.1 points across 17 games this season.