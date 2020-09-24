Walker notched 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Heat.

Walker has scored at least 19 points in each game of this series, and he's knocked down at least three triples for three straight contests. Walker is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field during the current postseason run. He seems to have left behind the struggles he endured in the previous round against the Raptors, during which he averaged "only" 17.0 points per game while scoring 15 points or fewer three times in that seven-game series.