Walker (knee) is expected to face a minute restriction during the Celtics' first week of seeding games, Boston.com reports.
The Celtics want Walker to be fully healthy and not limited by his previous knee injury once the playoffs commence, so it looks like they will err on the side of caution with their star point guard out of the gate. This news is not all that surprising, but it confirms the route the team is going to take.
