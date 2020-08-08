Walker, who is expected to play in two of the Celtics' final three games, is having his minutes limit upped to 30-32 minutes, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

This isn't massive news for Walker, who was already able to play 30 minutes. Still, coach Brad Stevens wants to make sure Walker can get into a rhythm and keep his wind up for the postseason. In the bubble, he's averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 22.8 minutes. Walker has yet to crack the 20-point mark.