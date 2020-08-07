Walker's minutes restriction has been increased to 30, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Walker has seen more minutes each game, topping out at 27 minutes Tuesday against the Heat before resting Wednesday against the Nets on the second half of a back-to-back. At this point, we're close to Walker's average of 31.3 minutes per game, in which he's posted 20.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.