Celtics' Kemba Walker: Minutes restriction increased
Walker (knee) will have an expanded minutes limit Friday against the Jazz after playing 23 minutes Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was on a 20-to-25 minute restriction for Tuesday's loss to the Nets before sitting out Wednesday, though the team didn't provide a specific restriction for Friday's contest. Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes this season, so if figures to come closer to his regular workload versus Utah.
