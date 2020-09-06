Walker finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 loss against the Raptors.

Walker was coming off a strong 29-point effort in Game 3, but he wasn't able to replicate that offensive output Saturday. Walker has scored 15 or more points in his eight playoff games so far, however, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.3 percent from the field in eight postseason contests to date.