Walker (knee) is yet to be cleared to return to game action, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It was reported last week that the Celtics were targeting Jan. 15 as a potential return date for Walker, but Danny Ainge said Thursday that the point guard still needs more practice time before graduating to game action. The veteran point guard, who is yet to play this season, is without a firm timetable, but there's a good chance he'll return to the lineup before the end of the month -- and perhaps as early as sometime next week.