Walker "was definitely not himself" physically during the postseason per general manager Danny Ainge but is not expected to require surgery, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Walker's points per game dropped from 20.4 in the regular season to 19.6 in the playoffs despite the fact that his minutes per game jumped from 31.1 to 36.9. The knee issue he dealt with throughout the bubble is likely to blame for his struggles, but the Celtics hope that rest is enough to fix the problem.