Celtics' Kemba Walker: Not traveling to Cleveland
Walker will not travel to Cleveland on Wednesday for the second half of a back-to-back stint against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker continues to work his way back from left knee soreness, as he was limited to 23 minutes of action in Tuesday's loss to the Nets -- in which he contributed 21 points, three assists and three rebounds. The Celtics will continue to err on the side of caution with the veteran point guard, leaving Walker to return to Boston in preparation for Friday's contest against the Jazz. In his absence, look for Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker to see extended play, especially considering Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries.
