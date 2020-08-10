Walker had four points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) and six assists in Sunday's win over Orlando.

It was arguably Walker's worst offensive performance of the season, but the good news for the Celtics is the point guard played a bubble-high 32 minutes. Since arriving in Orlando, the team has kept a close eye on Walker's workload amid ongoing soreness in his knee. The issue may persist into the postseason, but it's a positive indication that Walker's minutes took a rather dramatic leap after he played 23 minutes in Friday's win over Toronto.