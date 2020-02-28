Celtics' Kemba Walker: Officially out Saturday
Walker (knee) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Walker is still recovering from left knee soreness, and he'll miss a fifth straight game. His next chance to take the floor is Tuesday against the Nets. Until Walker returns, expect Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker to continue holding down most of the point guard duties.
