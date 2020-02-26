Celtics' Kemba Walker: Officially out Wednesday
Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
As expected, Walker will remain sidelined for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set as he continues to nurse a left knee issue. With Walker unavailable for a third straight game, Marcus Smart should pick up another start at point guard in his stead. Walker's next chance to take the court comes Saturday against Houston.
