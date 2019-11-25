Celtics' Kemba Walker: Officially ruled out
Walker (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
Walker was listed as doubtful after suffering a neck injury during Friday's matchup, so it's unsurprising to see that he's been ruled out for Monday's clash. According to the Celtics' team doctor, he's already passed through concussion protocol, though he'll be held out of at least one contest as a precaution, per Jay King of The Athletic. The expectation is that he'll be back in practice Tuesday. With Walker out of action, look for Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Released from hospital•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Test returns encouraging•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Leaves game on stretcher•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Struggles in loss to Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...