Walker (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.

Walker was listed as doubtful after suffering a neck injury during Friday's matchup, so it's unsurprising to see that he's been ruled out for Monday's clash. According to the Celtics' team doctor, he's already passed through concussion protocol, though he'll be held out of at least one contest as a precaution, per Jay King of The Athletic. The expectation is that he'll be back in practice Tuesday. With Walker out of action, look for Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.