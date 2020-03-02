Walker (knee) is tracking toward playing in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston adds that if Walker does play, he'll likely face a minutes limit.

Walker was able to go through parts of practice Sunday, and he put in a full session Monday, so things are looking up as the Celtics embark on a four-game week. Assuming Walker does play, he'll almost certainly have his minutes restricted, and it's possible he could play in only one half of the team's back-to-back set, which concludes in Cleveland on Wednesday night.