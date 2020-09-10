Walker eked out five points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's 125-122 double-overtime Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
This was hands down Walker's worst shooting night of the playoffs. Toronto at times employed a box-and-one defense that appeared to slow down the veteran guard. Walker has now shot 1-for-6 from behind the arc in the last three Raptor playoff games. He'll need to improve on that mark for Boston to surpass Toronto in Friday's pivotal Game 7 match.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 21 in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Nears double-double•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Leads team in loss•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 17 despite shooting woes•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Leads team to Game 4 victory•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 24 points•