Walker eked out five points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's 125-122 double-overtime Game 6 loss to the Raptors.

This was easily Walker's worst shooting night of the playoffs, with the Raptors often utilizing a box-and-one defense that appeared to slow down the veteran guard. Walker has now shot 1-for-6 from behind the arc across the last three playoff games. He'll need to improve on that mark for Boston to get past Toronto in Friday's pivotal Game 7.