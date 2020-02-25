Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Walker's absence will mark his third consecutive game missed. He received an injection had his knee drained last week, but the Celtics will continue to err on the side of caution. Marcus Smart will presumably continue starting in his absence. The All Star point guard's next chance to return will come Tuesday versus the Jazz.