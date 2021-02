Walker is out Wednesday against the Hawks due to left knee injury management, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Celtics secured a 112-99 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday, and Walker will sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. With Marcus Smart (calf) still out as well, there should be plenty of minutes available for Payton Pritchard, Jeff Teague and Carsen Edwards.