Walker will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Walker sitting one half of back-to-backs will likely be the case for most, if not all, of the season, as he works back from the knee issues that kept him out of the first several weeks of the season. With Payton Pritchard (knee) and Marcus Smart (calf) also out, the Celtics could turn to veteran Jeff Teague at point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Remaining on minutes restriction•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Unlikely to play back-to-backs•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Set to rest Monday•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 19 points in 28 minutes•