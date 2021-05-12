Walker is out for rest Wednesday against the Cavaliers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

As expected, on the second night of a back-to-back, Walker will rest his left knee. Walker also appeared to injure his arm at one point during Tuesday's loss to the Heat, but it didn't stop him from playing 38 minutes while pouring in 36 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. With Marcus Smart (calf) also out, more minutes will be available for Payton Pritchard, Evan Fournier, Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith.