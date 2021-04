Coach Brad Stevens said Walker (side) won't play Tuesday against the Thunder or Wednesday against the Hornets, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The 30-year-old was previously ruled out for Tuesday's contest, but he'll now miss both ends of the back-to-back set after picking up the side strain Sunday against the Hornets. Marcus Smart and Evan Fournier should lead the backcourt for the Celtics in Walker's absence.