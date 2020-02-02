Celtics' Kemba Walker: Out vs. Hawks
Walker (knee) will not play Monday against Atlanta.
Walker is still dealing with a sore knee that kept him out of Saturday's convincing win over the 76ers. Marcus Smart got the start in his place Saturday, and that could be the case again if Smart -- who's battling a thigh bruise and considered questionable -- is cleared to play Monday night.
