Walker will not play Thursday against the Wizards.
The Celtics are resting their top six players in the final seeding game, as to not take any chances as the playoffs approach. Walker is coming off of a 19-point, four-rebound, three-assist outing in 28 minutes Tuesday against Memphis.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Sees increased load in win•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Off night in OT victory•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Minutes limit increased to 32•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Takes it easy in victory•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Minutes limit upped to 30•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: To play Tuesday, rest Wednesday•