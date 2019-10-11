Celtics' Kemba Walker: Out with knee inflammation
Walker won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Magic due to knee inflammation, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Walker won't be available for Friday's exhibition, but he's expected to participate in Saturday's practice, per Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald. This doesn't appear to be a major issue for the team's starting point guard.
