Celtics' Kemba Walker: Out with knee injury
Walker is out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a knee injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker was dealing with some knee soreness early in the month, missing the first three games of February. The issue has returned, and Walker will be sidelined for the ninth time this season. In his absence, Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart figure to see extra minutes and usage.
