Walker posted 15 points (4-11, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes in Friday's 121-108 Eastern Conference finals Game 5 win.

Walker and most of the Celtics really struggled throughout the first half, especially in the first quarter. The veteran guard also battled foul trouble throughout most of the game. But Walker was a big part of a huge 41-point third quarter for Boston that was led by all five Boston starters. While Walker often deferred to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown during the third quarter, he was demonstrably more emotional during the very important quarter. There are times when coach Brad Stevens rests Walker when Miami focuses on exploiting Walker's defensive shortcomings. But Walker often sets the tone and in the second half was a big part of picking up the pace. The Celtics are still down 3-2 in the series and will try to keep their season alive during Sunday's Game 6.