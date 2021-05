Walker mustered 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Saturday's playoff loss to the Nets.

Walker didn't have a good shooting performance but that might have been nothing more than a rough outing, as he has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine contests. Expect Walker to hold a big role for the Celtics offensively as they'll being their playoff path Saturday.