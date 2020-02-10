Celtics' Kemba Walker: Pops for game-high 27
Walker scored a game-high 27 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.
It was a fairly empty performance from a fantasy perspective, but Walker's best scoring effort since Jan. 26 led the Celtics to a big road win. After a lackluster return Friday from a three-game absence due to a sore knee, the 29-year-old appears to be 100 percent again.
