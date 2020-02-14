Celtics' Kemba Walker: Posts 19 points in victory
Walker collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 45 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win over the Clippers.
Walker had an ugly shooting night, but was able to contribute a near tripe-double in the win. Yes, gaining two extra periods helped, but this was the point guard's best rebounding performance in nine starts. However, this was the fifth consecutive game that the former UConn Husky has shot under 40 percent from the field. Hopefully the extra rest he will receive from the All-Star break will help Walker get his shot back on track.
