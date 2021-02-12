Walker logged 21 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Thursday's 120-106 win over the Raptors.

Walker's performance Thursday marked his third time this season in which he finished with over 20 points. He did so by attempting most of his shots from outside the three-point arc, which has been his only strength shooting-wise. It shows across Walker's five games in February, as he is shooting 38.5 percent from outside the arc but only 26.2 percent from inside it.