Walker tallied 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, one steal and one block in a win over the Clippers on Friday.

Jaylen Brown (knee) sat out the contest, providing Walker with more opportunities on offense. The veteran responded with his highest point total of the season and scored four points over the final 32.3 seconds to help Boston notch a tough road win. Walker has struggled with consistency this season and is still working his way back into shape, but he has come on strong over his last two games, averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 assists while turning the ball over only once.