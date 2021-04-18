Walker had 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday's win over Golden State.

Walker is putting together a solid stretch of play, as he's averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games. Looking ahead, Boston has another four-game week on tap, though it does include a Thursday/Friday back-to-back, so fantasy mangers should expect Walker to sit one of those contests.