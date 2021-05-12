Walker compiled 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 loss to the Heat.

Walker was forced from the game after suffering what appeared to be an arm injury after a collision with Bam Adebayo. Against all odds, Walker was able to return to the court and came through, dropping a team-high 36 points. Alas, it was to no avail as the team fell to the Heat, meaning now they must try and advance to the playoffs by means of the play-in tournament. The Celtics will face the Cavaliers on Wednesday and so GMs should keep an eye on the injury report over the coming 24 hours.