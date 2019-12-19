Celtics' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 32 points
Walker totaled 32 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over the Mavericks.
Walker continued his hot streak, dropping 32 points including five triples. He has been a wonder for the Celtics, seamlessly sliding into their established offense. The functionality of the entire team has noticeably improved this season and Walker has been the primary contributing factor. The continued absence of other players has worked in his favor, although the production does seem reasonably sustainable. He should continue to be a solid top-20 player moving forward.
