Walker (knee), who is likely to sit out Friday's scrimmage against the Thunder, was able to go through practice Thursday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Walker will continue practicing every other day, and the team will still opt to keep him out of Friday's scrimmage for precautionary reasons. Coach Brad Stevens has also acknowledged already that Walker's minutes will probably be limited come the Celtics' first seeding games. Assuming that's the case, Brad Wanamaker will be in line for extra minutes at point guard.