Celtics' Kemba Walker: Probable to return Wednesday
Walker (neck) is expected to play Wednesday against Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Walker was held out of Monday's game against the Kings as a precaution, though he appears on track to return in time for Wednesday's matchup, meaning he'd miss just one game after being stretchered off the court Friday night. The Celtics evidently liked what they saw out of their star point guard during Tuesday's practice, though he'll need to prove his health during morning shootaround and likely pregame warmups before officially being cleared.
