Walker (knee) has progressed to taking spot-up jumpshots, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker remains out until at least mid-January, and he's going through some early stages of rehab. Coach Brad Stevens did note that he believes Walker will advance to the next step of his rehab soon. While Walker is out, Jeff Teague will almost certainly start at point guard.
